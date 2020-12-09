Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 218,549 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Berry Global Group worth $44,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

