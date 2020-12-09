Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of QTS Realty Trust worth $46,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

NYSE:QTS opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

