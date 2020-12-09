Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,088 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Hanesbrands worth $44,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.