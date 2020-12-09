Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of LPL Financial worth $44,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

