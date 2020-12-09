Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,987 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Performance Food Group worth $44,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $579,055,000 after buying an additional 6,552,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $356,156,000 after buying an additional 777,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after buying an additional 329,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 1,441,194 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,992,000 after buying an additional 190,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of PFGC opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,662.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,363 shares of company stock worth $3,684,414 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.