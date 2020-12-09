Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 237,768 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237,768 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Chegg worth $44,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 9,969.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 49.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $2,001,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,600 shares of company stock worth $9,430,546. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

