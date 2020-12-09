Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,900 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Howmet Aerospace worth $44,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,563,000 after buying an additional 27,754,882 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $89,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after buying an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $52,627,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $49,325,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of HWM opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.