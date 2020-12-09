Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,442 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,442 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Portland General Electric worth $42,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after buying an additional 4,288,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,554,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 30.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,772,000 after buying an additional 760,665 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 375,845 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE POR opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

