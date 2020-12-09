Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,375 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of The Toro worth $42,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Ossiam purchased a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Toro by 121.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $710,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,908.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,980 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.