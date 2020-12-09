Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.24

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.24 and last traded at $110.15, with a volume of 2031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.74.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.
The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72.
In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
