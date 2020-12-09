Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.24

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.24 and last traded at $110.15, with a volume of 2031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

