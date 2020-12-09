Christopher Michael Berry Sells 630 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ALK opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

