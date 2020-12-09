Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $139,224.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,840 shares of company stock valued at $574,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 133.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

