Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,008,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $103,941,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 779,077 shares of company stock worth $63,512,293. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

