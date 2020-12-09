Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after buying an additional 103,353 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after buying an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $83,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.03.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.