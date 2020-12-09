Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.11

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 49828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

