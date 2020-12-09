ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

