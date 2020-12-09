Contrasting BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and Solar Senior Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital 25.75% 8.76% 3.84%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and Solar Senior Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Senior Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Solar Senior Capital has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

Dividends

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Solar Senior Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and Solar Senior Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 5.82 $22.94 million $1.41 10.32

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. was formed on September 23, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

