Contrasting Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64% Titan Pharmaceuticals -351.69% -1,144.30% -169.57%

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -29.56 Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 6.39 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -4.89

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 752.27%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer. It is also developing tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and peripheral blood lymphocyte therapies for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia through its sponsored trials, as well as in other oncology indications through collaborations. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Ohio State University, and MedImmune; and research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

