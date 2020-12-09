Cormark Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.37.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

