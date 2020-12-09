Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.50 ($58.24).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €47.46 ($55.84) on Wednesday. Covestro AG has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €47.96 ($56.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.55.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.