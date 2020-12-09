Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.50 ($58.24).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €47.46 ($55.84) on Wednesday. Covestro AG has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €47.96 ($56.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.55.

Covestro AG (1COV.F) Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit