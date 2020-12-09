Credit Acceptance Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 575 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 965% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $333.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.52 and its 200-day moving average is $385.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACC. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

