Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 34.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,012,000 after buying an additional 1,371,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Criteo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Criteo by 21.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 287,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.