Critical Contrast: LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) versus Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LMP Automotive and Shift Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shift Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00

LMP Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.61%. Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.12%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -9.60% -9.28% -7.49% Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LMP Automotive and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $10.86 million 27.67 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Shift Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Shift Technologies beats LMP Automotive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

