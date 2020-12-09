Critical Contrast: Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get GigaMedia alerts:

This table compares GigaMedia and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -15.83% -1.85% -1.73% Moxian N/A 217.18% 27.15%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GigaMedia and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Moxian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Moxian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.64 million 5.11 -$1.66 million N/A N/A Moxian $370,000.00 55.57 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GigaMedia.

Summary

Moxian beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides sports games and role-playing games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story -based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.