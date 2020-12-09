DA Davidson Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $9.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $377.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.34. The company has a market cap of $166.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

