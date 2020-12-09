DA Davidson Comments on DocuSign, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for DocuSign in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $234.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.54 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DocuSign by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $5,751,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,098 shares of company stock worth $19,980,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

