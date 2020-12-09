Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLAY opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $445,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

