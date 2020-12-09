Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 93,484 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 90,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 89,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after buying an additional 85,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,617 shares of company stock worth $15,185,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.39.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $295.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $299.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

