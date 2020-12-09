Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Delek US by 47.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

