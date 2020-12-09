Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Delek US by 47.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Analyst Recommendations for Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit