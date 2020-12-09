Desjardins Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$111.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.93.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$111.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$111.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

In related news, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell bought 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,736.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

