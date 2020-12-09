Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 2,567 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $47.79.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.