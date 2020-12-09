Donna Fielding Sells 483 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) insider Donna Fielding sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $15,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Systemax stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Systemax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 1,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 129,984 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYX. Sidoti lifted their price target on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

