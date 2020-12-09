Donna Fielding Sells 483 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) insider Donna Fielding sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $15,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Systemax stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.
Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Systemax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 1,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 129,984 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYX. Sidoti lifted their price target on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
Systemax Company Profile
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
