Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Dover by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dover by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 311,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.33. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

