Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duluth in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLTH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

DLTH opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $343.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Duluth has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 63.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Duluth by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

