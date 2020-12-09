Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.29. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.80.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.