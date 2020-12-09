Elaine Guidroz Sells 8,556 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FLL stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 748,202 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.