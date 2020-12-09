Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.29. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

NYSE EGO opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

