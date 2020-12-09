ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €14.00 by Berenberg Bank

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ENGI has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.01 ($16.48).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €12.38 ($14.56) on Wednesday. ENGIE SA has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.40.

About ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

