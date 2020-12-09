Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84,523 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,106 shares of company stock worth $7,505,903 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

AMD stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $96.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.