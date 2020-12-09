Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.13% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

