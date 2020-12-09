Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 13,389 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,395 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 76.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,682 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $3,412,657.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,520,332 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

