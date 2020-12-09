Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 14,456 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $4,145,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.38.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $272.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

