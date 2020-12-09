Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) received a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.30 ($10.94).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.78 ($10.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.41 and its 200 day moving average is €7.85. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €14.40 ($16.94).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

