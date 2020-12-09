Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $300,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,043.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

