Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.68 Per Share

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equifax in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $190.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Equifax by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

