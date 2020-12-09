Equifax Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.78 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a report released on Monday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $6.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 36.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 58.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

