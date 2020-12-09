Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.90. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.47 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock opened at C$71.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.43. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$49.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

