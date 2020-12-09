Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $12.56 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.54 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

AMG opened at $97.68 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3,021.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,502.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.