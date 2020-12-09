Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NetApp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NetApp in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NetApp stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

