Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The AZEK Company Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The AZEK in a report released on Friday, December 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of AZEK opened at $34.66 on Monday. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 25,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $852,729.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The AZEK by 41.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

